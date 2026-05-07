Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 7, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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'She left me her four treasures:' Edinburg father of four reacts after...
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Alton rolls out new signs to protect children with autism from speeding...
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TEA records show Monte Also ISD falsified grades to inflate graduation rates
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Man killed in Edinburg officer-involved shooting identified
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Brownsville and McAllen school districts under investigation over display of Ten Commandments
Sports Video
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Harlingen South's Allison Miller commits to Friends University women's basketball
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Los Fresnos athletes sign with Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas A&M-Kingsville and UTSA
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McAllen High's Yaneli Rocha overcomes injury to shine on the track
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Nikki Rowe's Krissy Tanguma signs with Jarvis Christian soccer
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Nikki Rowe's Jose Rene Martinez signs with Our Lady of the Lake...