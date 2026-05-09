Attorney for Edinburg DACA recipient released from immigration custody says ICE is violating the law

A DACA recipient from Edinburg who was recently released from immigration custody for the second time should have never been detained, his attorney says.

Jose Contreras-Diaz was released from custody on Thursday, according to his attorney Stacy Tolchin.

READ MORE: Deported Edinburg DACA recipient returned to U.S. freed after detainment

Tolchin said Contreras-Diaz was deported to Honduras in January despite being a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which offers protections to recipients and work permits as long as they don’t have a criminal record.

After Contreras-Diaz was deported, the federal government agreed to bring him back to the United States. Once Contreras-Diaz arrived at the airport in Harlingen on April 29, immigration agents arrested him and held him in custody at the Port Isabel Detention Center for nearly a week.

“ICE needs to stop violating the law and stop detaining and deporting people who are in DACA status," Tolchin said.

Tolchin also said DACA was originally designed to protect recipients against deportation.

"[Contreras-Diaz's DACA status] expires in June. I am concerned that the renewal won't be approved, but given what we've been through, I don't expect any further problems on that," Tolchin said.

READ ALSO: Family of detained Valley DACA recipient calls for her release

According to The Texas Tribune, at least 261 DACA recipients have been arrested since the start of President Donald Trump's second term in office as part of his crackdown on immigration.

Between 86 and 174 DACA recipients have been deported.