Family of detained Valley DACA recipient calls for her release

A family in the Rio Grande Valley is fighting to get a DACA recipient released from an immigration detention center in Raymondville.

Yenniffer England was placed in the El Valle Detention Center in February 2026 following a traffic stop.

Francisco De La Rosa, England’s brother, said he is wondering when his sister will be released.

"I don't see the reason in having her detained," De La Rosa said. “I honestly never thought this was possible, especially after how much she's contributed to this society.”

England is a registered nurse’s assistant with an active DACA status, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The program allows qualifying immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children to receive renewable work permits and protection from deportation as long as they don’t commit any crimes.

England moved to New York in 2020 and worked during the pandemic. She moved back to the Rio Grande Valley in December 2025.

"Her daughters weren't in the best mental state because she was gone," De La Rosa said.

While DACA does not give recipients legal status to be in the U.S., it's supposed to keep recipients from getting deported and give them permission to legally hold a job.

READ MORE: Appeals court weakens DACA protections in deportation proceedings

"There's no need to have her detained," immigration attorney Carlos Garcia said.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, England was stopped for speeding in Donna on February 16. DPS says her driver's license was suspended and she didn't have proof of insurance.

According to the agency, her license was suspended because she failed to appear for previous traffic tickets.

Garcia feels England spent too long in detention for the crime.

"What is the need for having her in a detention center when she has two young children? She has nothing that makes her a flight risk or a danger to the community," Garcia said.

That traffic stop is keeping her at the detention center in Raymondville. Her brother is warning others in similar immigration situations.

"Please be careful because anything can happen from what you guys have seen," De La Rosa said.

England is scheduled to have an immigration court hearing on Wednesday, May 6.

A judge could decide if she will be released on bond or if she'll face deportation.

Watch the video above for the full story.

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