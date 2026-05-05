Pioneer's Marcus Perales signs to Northeastern State wrestling
Pioneer senior Marcus Perales will wrestle at the college level after signing his letter of intent at Northeastern State in Oklahoma.
Perales is a multi-sport athlete having played football during his time in high school.
The senior is a three-time state qualifier and four-time regional qualifier in wrestling. Also, he finished fifth in his weight class at the state tournament in his senior season.
"I've always wanted to pursue my career in wrestling," Perales said. "This program is supposed to be really good, and that's definitely what I'm for. I'm excited to go compete at a high level program. I'm thankful for everyone in this program and everyone that supported me."
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