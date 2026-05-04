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Monday, May 4, 2026: Cloudy afternoon, temps in the 80s

Monday, May 4, 2026: Cloudy afternoon, temps in the 80s
1 hour 37 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 7:38 AM May 04, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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