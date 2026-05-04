Monday, May 4, 2026: Cloudy afternoon, temps in the 80s
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More News
News Video
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Mission police investigate deadly crash involving two motorcycles
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Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for missing 63-year-old man
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Suspect arrested in hours-long standoff at Edinburg smoke shop arraigned
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Wanted McAllen man arrested on family violence, protective order violation charges
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Suspected drunk driver crashes into vehicle, killing a woman, injuring three children
Sports Video
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The Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word, Armani Raygoza becomes the UTRGV RBI leader
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2026 UIL Track & Field State Qualifiers
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RGV high school softball Saturday area round scores and highlights
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RGV high school baseball Saturday area round scores and highlights
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RGV high school baseball Friday night bi-district round scores and highlights