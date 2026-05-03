Wanted McAllen man arrested on family violence, protective order violation charges
The McAllen Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges after responding to a call about an intoxicated person.
According to a news release, officers found Ramon Ayala III in the 100 block of East Sunflower Avenue on April 30.
RELATED STORY: McAllen police search for man wanted on domestic violence charges
Ayala was arrested on three outstanding warrants. He's accused of continuous violence against the family, violating a protective order and repeatedly violating a protective order.
Police also charged him with public intoxication, failure to identify and possession of a controlled substance.
Ayala was taken to the Hidalgo County Jail. His bond was set at $70,000.
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