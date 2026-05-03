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Willacy County law enforcement to host torch run for Valley Special Olympics chapter

Willacy County law enforcement to host torch run for Valley Special Olympics chapter
6 hours 38 minutes 8 seconds ago Sunday, May 03 2026 May 3, 2026 May 03, 2026 12:52 PM May 03, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Willacy County law enforcement will be part of a Torch Run in support of the local Special Olympics chapter.

The event is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. beginning at Pittman Elementary in Raymondville. It will end at the front gates of the Willacy Unit State Prison off of South Buffalo Drive.

For more information, email melanie.coreas@tdcj.texas.gov or call 956-689-4900 ext. 113.

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