Willacy County law enforcement to host torch run for Valley Special Olympics chapter
Willacy County law enforcement will be part of a Torch Run in support of the local Special Olympics chapter.
The event is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. beginning at Pittman Elementary in Raymondville. It will end at the front gates of the Willacy Unit State Prison off of South Buffalo Drive.
For more information, email melanie.coreas@tdcj.texas.gov or call 956-689-4900 ext. 113.
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