Suspect arrested in hours-long standoff at Edinburg smoke shop arraigned

The suspect who caused an hours-long standoff at an Edinburg smoke shop was arraigned on Sunday.

Guadalupe Ernesto Garcia Jr. was charged with aggravated robbery and his bond was set at $200,000.

The standoff occurred on Friday, May 1, at Got Vapes Smoke Shop, located in the 2300 block of North Sugar Road.

RELATED STORY: Barricaded Edinburg suspect in custody identified

The Edinburg Police Department said officers responded to reports of an aggravated robbery. Garcia entered the shop armed with a gun and began collecting items to steal.

A manager and two employees were inside the shop when the robbery occurred but were able to safely exit the building.

No injuries were reported.