Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for missing 63-year-old man

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 63-year-old man.

Cenobio Trejo was last seen at 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Daisy Drive in Donna. He is a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a black cap, olive-colored shirt, blue jeans, and brown work boots.

Authorities believe Trejo's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.