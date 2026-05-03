RGV high school softball Saturday area round scores and highlights
RGV SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
Saturday, May 2nd
AREA ROUND
Game 2: CC Veterans 4, PSJA North 2 - Game 3: CC Veterans 3, PSJA North 2 - CC Veterans wins the series.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen ISD voters approve $335 million bond for schools and safety upgrades
-
Unofficial election results show Oscar Montoya maintains Mercedes mayoral seat
-
Incumbent Al Perez voted to keep Elsa mayoral seat, unofficial results show
-
Pete Galvan unseats incumbent for San Benito mayor, unofficial results say
-
Weslaco High School students spread kindness with painted rocks
Sports Video
-
RGV high school softball Saturday area round scores and highlights
-
RGV high school baseball Saturday area round scores and highlights
-
RGV high school baseball Friday night bi-district round scores and highlights
-
RGV high school softball Friday night area round scores and highlights
-
Edinburg IDEA state finalist golfer Mau Solar commits to Midland College