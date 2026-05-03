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RGV high school softball Saturday area round scores and highlights

RGV high school softball Saturday area round scores and highlights
3 hours 57 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, May 02 2026 May 2, 2026 May 02, 2026 8:18 PM May 02, 2026 in Sports

RGV SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

Saturday, May 2nd

AREA ROUND

Game 2: CC Veterans 4, PSJA North 2 - Game 3: CC Veterans 3, PSJA North 2 - CC Veterans wins the series. 

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