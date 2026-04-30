Pet of the Week: Kermit the kitten

News Video
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Brownsville approves $3.2 million plan to upgrade Dennett Road
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Heart of the Valley: STHS Wound Center helping treat diabetic patients
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‘We didn’t expect this tragedy:’ Hidalgo family loses home after fire spreads...
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Lost your wedding ring in South Padre Island? This woman might have...
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Appeals court weakens DACA protections in deportation proceedings
Sports Video
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Weslaco East's Marcos Garcia signs with Our Lady of the Lake soccer
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Harlingen South's Yariel Cabrera signs to play football at Texas Lutheran
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Playmaker: Francisco Juarez prepares to lead Pioneer back into the postseason
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Nikki Rowe's Layla Rodriguez signs to Southwestern University
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Six Harlingen Cardinals athletes host signing day to make college commitments