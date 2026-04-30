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Pet of the Week: Kermit the kitten

Pet of the Week: Kermit the kitten
4 hours 42 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 1:04 PM April 30, 2026 in Community - Pet of the Week
Source: KRGV
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