RGV high school baseball Friday night bi-district round scores and highlights
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Friday, May 1st
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Game 2: Los Fresnos 6, Weslaco 3
San Benito 4, Economedes 3 - Series tied. Game three Saturday at Edinburg Economedes 11a.m.
PSJA North 5, Weslaco East 2 - PSJA North wins the series.
Sharyland 6, Donna 2 - Sharyland wins the series.
Harlingen South 2, Sharyland Pioneer 1 - Series tied. Game three Saturday at Harlingen South 1p.m.
Rio Grande City 8, Gregory-Portland 1 - Rio Grande City wins the series.
Game 2: Tuloso-Midway 10, Valley View 0 in 5 innings.
Game 3: Tuloso-Midway 7, Valley View 0 - Tuloso-Midway wins the series.
CC Ray 11, Roma 1 in 5 innings - CC Ray wins the series.
Calallen 15, Hidalgo 0 in 5 innings - Calallen wins the series.
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