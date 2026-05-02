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RGV high school baseball Friday night bi-district round scores and highlights

RGV high school baseball Friday night bi-district round scores and highlights
4 hours 4 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 11:14 PM May 01, 2026 in Sports

RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Friday, May 1st

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Game 2: Los Fresnos 6, Weslaco 3 

San Benito 4, Economedes 3 - Series tied. Game three Saturday at Edinburg Economedes 11a.m.

PSJA North 5, Weslaco East 2 - PSJA North wins the series.

Sharyland 6, Donna 2 - Sharyland wins the series. 

Harlingen South 2, Sharyland Pioneer 1 - Series tied. Game three Saturday at Harlingen South 1p.m. 

Rio Grande City 8, Gregory-Portland 1 - Rio Grande City wins the series.

Game 2: Tuloso-Midway 10, Valley View 0 in 5 innings. 

Game 3: Tuloso-Midway 7, Valley View 0 - Tuloso-Midway wins the series.

CC Ray 11, Roma 1 in 5 innings - CC Ray wins the series.

Calallen 15, Hidalgo 0 in 5 innings - Calallen wins the series.

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