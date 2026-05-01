Pharr EDC to host roundtable, offer resources for potential business owners

The Pharr Economic Development Corporation will host an event for individuals looking to open up their own business but are unsure where to begin.

The Pharr EDC will have experts ready to help during its first level-up business roundtable. City officials will be present and ready to answer questions.

EDC Director Victor Perez says you don't have to live in Pharr to benefit.

"But we're also enticing foreign investment from Mexico and other countries. So anybody interested in coming in, we have that center and it's a one-stop shop that we're doing several events and this is just one of the first events that we're going to do this year," Perez said.

The roundtable is free and open to the public. It will take place at the Pharr Global Business Hub, located at 301 South Cage Boulevard, on Thursday, May 7.