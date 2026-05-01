Mission coffee shop recovering from break-in that caused nearly $3,000 in damages

A Mission coffee shop is experiencing an uptick in sales after the business was broken into.

Twisted Sistas Co. Coffee Shop had to replace its door and cash register after someone threw a rock through the front door and gained entry into the business.

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The break-in cost nearly $3,000 in damages and the coffee shop now plans to install security cameras. Despite the setback, the manager said sales have doubled the week following the incident.

Mission police have yet to make any arrests.