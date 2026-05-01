Hidalgo County appraisal district to host property tax exemption clinics

The Hidalgo County Appraisal District is hosting property tax exemption clinics across the county to help property owners learn about exemptions and rights under Texas law.

Staff will be on-site at each clinic to review eligibility, help with applications and answer questions.

The scheduled clinics are listed below:

Monday, May 4

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Precinct 1 Conference Room

1902 Joe Stephens Avenue, Weslaco

Wednesday, May 6

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Precinct 4 Operations Office

1024 N. M Road in Edinburg

Monday, May 11

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Precinct 3 Veterans Pavilion

300 S. Inspiration Road in Mission

Property owners must bring a Texas driver's license or Texas-issued identification card that matches the property address listed on the exemption application.