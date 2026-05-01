Hidalgo County appraisal district to host property tax exemption clinics
The Hidalgo County Appraisal District is hosting property tax exemption clinics across the county to help property owners learn about exemptions and rights under Texas law.
Staff will be on-site at each clinic to review eligibility, help with applications and answer questions.
The scheduled clinics are listed below:
Monday, May 4
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Precinct 1 Conference Room
1902 Joe Stephens Avenue, Weslaco
Wednesday, May 6
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Precinct 4 Operations Office
1024 N. M Road in Edinburg
Monday, May 11
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Precinct 3 Veterans Pavilion
300 S. Inspiration Road in Mission
Property owners must bring a Texas driver's license or Texas-issued identification card that matches the property address listed on the exemption application.
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