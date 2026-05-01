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RGV high school baseball Thursday night bi-district round scores and highlights

RGV high school baseball Thursday night bi-district round scores and highlights
2 hours 20 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 11:03 PM April 30, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Thursday, April 30

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

La Joya 10, Brownsville Veterans 1

Weslaco 3, Los Fresnos 0

Economedes 14, San Benito 7

PSJA North 8, Weslaco East 2

Sharyland 10, Donna 1

Sharyland Pioneer 5, Harlingen South 0

Rio Grande City 3, Gregory-Portland 2

Valley View 6, Tuloso-Midway 5

Lyford 21, Monte Alto 3

CC Ray 9, Roma 1

Calallen 13, Hidalgo 0

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