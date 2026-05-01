RGV high school baseball Thursday night bi-district round scores and highlights
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Thursday, April 30
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
La Joya 10, Brownsville Veterans 1
Weslaco 3, Los Fresnos 0
Economedes 14, San Benito 7
PSJA North 8, Weslaco East 2
Sharyland 10, Donna 1
Sharyland Pioneer 5, Harlingen South 0
Rio Grande City 3, Gregory-Portland 2
Valley View 6, Tuloso-Midway 5
Lyford 21, Monte Alto 3
CC Ray 9, Roma 1
Calallen 13, Hidalgo 0
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