Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 30, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
Sports Video
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Weslaco East's Marcos Garcia signs with Our Lady of the Lake soccer
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Harlingen South's Yariel Cabrera signs to play football at Texas Lutheran
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Playmaker: Francisco Juarez prepares to lead Pioneer back into the postseason
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Nikki Rowe's Layla Rodriguez signs to Southwestern University
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Six Harlingen Cardinals athletes host signing day to make college commitments