CASA of Hidalgo County hosts gala, back-to-school drive to support foster kids

Helping children in foster care is the goal of CASA of Hidalgo County.

The organization is holding a back-to-school drive and casino night to help those kids.

CASA Interim Executive Director Cassandra Montalvo and CASA Board Chair Alexis Villarreal spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about how both events will benefit the organization to continue to help those who need it.

The organizations Sequins and Saddles Gala is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1.

CASA will be accepting donations for their back-to-school drive until August 5. Donations will be given to foster children. They'll be accepting items such as new uniforms, shoes, backpacks and necessary school items.

Items can be dropped off at their location in Edinburg, located at 1001 South 10th Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monetary donations will also be accepted, including gift cards for teen and college students.

For more information about the back-to-school drive, click here.

For tickets or details about the gala, click here.