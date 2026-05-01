Edinburg daycare child abuse case continues as mother encourages parents to speak up

Vanessa Grimaldo enrolled her 1-year-old son at Grandma's Daycare in Edinburg earlier this year. On his second day, she says she found marks across his body.

"The markings on the back of his legs, so then when I saw that, I started taking his clothes off and checking his entire body," Grimaldo said. "I saw markings on his stomach, on his chest, on the back of his legs, on his neck."

She says she asked the daycare to review surveillance video, but was left with no clear explanation.

“I just felt hopeless,” Grimaldo said. “I felt like I wasn't getting answers. I felt like I was being given the runaround.”

Grimaldo reported the injuries to the Edinburg Police Department. The daycare's owner and a daycare worker were arrested as a result of their investigation. She says several mothers came forward and also made police reports because they had similar situations.

"[It] makes me really happy that I was able to give a voice to other mothers who were scared to speak up before," Grimaldo said.

The Edinburg daycare owner, Alma Enriquez Garza was arrested in February after allegedly hiding surveillance footage from police that showed an employee assaulting the boy.

PREVIOUS STORY: Edinburg daycare manager hid surveillance footage of employee assaulting child from police, police say

The employee, Brenda Rae Perez, is scheduled to appear in court in June on injury to a child charges in connection with the investigation.

On Thursday, the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office told Channel 5 News Garza's tampering with evidence charge was dismissed because there wasn't enough evidence to move Garza's case forward.

Grimaldo said her focus remains on her son.

“He's doing OK. He's happy. He’s healthy; he's energetic.” Grimaldo said. "Just don't stop advocating for your children, for your child," Grimaldo said. "No matter how many people try to silence you, keep speaking up, keep talking about it."

Channel 5 reached out to Garza's attorney but has not heard back. Channel 5 also called the daycare to see if they're still operating, but no one answered.

Watch the video above for the full story.