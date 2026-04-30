Meet the Channel 5 News team for 5/1 Day tomorrow!
Channel 5 News wants to thank our viewers for making us the #1 station in the Rio Grande Valley.
We’re celebrating with 5/1 Day on Friday, May 1, 2026. You can drop by our Weslaco station at 900 E. Expressway 83 from noon to 1 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to meet the team in a drive-thru celebration.
Enter the station through Pike Boulevard.
Goodies will be provided to the first 100 people attending.
See ya there!
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