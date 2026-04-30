Meet the Channel 5 News team for 5/1 Day tomorrow!

Channel 5 News wants to thank our viewers for making us the #1 station in the Rio Grande Valley.

We’re celebrating with 5/1 Day on Friday, May 1, 2026. You can drop by our Weslaco station at 900 E. Expressway 83 from noon to 1 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to meet the team in a drive-thru celebration.

Enter the station through Pike Boulevard.

Goodies will be provided to the first 100 people attending.

See ya there!