J.J. De Leon defeats incumbent Adela Garza in TSC Board of Trustees runoff, unofficial results show
A former Texas Southmost College trustee is returning to the board after he won the majority of the vote in Saturday’s runoff election for the place one school board seat, Cameron County election results show.
All results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed.
De Leon received 2,534 votes compared to the 1,978 that incumbent trustee Adela Garza received.
In a previous interview with Channel 5 News, De Leon said his campaign is built on transparency, accountability, and honest change, adding that he wants to be a voice for the community.
The winner will represent the community for the next six years.
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