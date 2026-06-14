‘It’s about time’: Rio Grande Valley man donates kidney to save his father's life

With Father’s Day approaching, DHR Health invited a father and son to share their story following a life-saving kidney transplant.

Luis Fernando Gonzalez had been battling kidney disease since 2020. By 2022, his kidneys were functioning at 8%.

During a June 9, 2026, press conference, Gonzalez’s son, Ivan, shared how he decided to donate his kidney to his father.

“It took me less than a second to say yes," Ivan said. “We knew my dad was not doing OK, he looked weak, and he was always so strong… when you see someone you love struggling, you want to see how you can help. He sacrificed so much countless times for us and never asked for anything in return, so for me to have a chance to be the donor, I was grateful.”

By the time the transplant procedure happened in October 2022, Gonzalez’s kidney functions had dropped to 3%. Ivan called the procedure one of the most rewarding experiences of his life.

“A kidney transplant is not about an organ; it's about time. It's about memories, birthdays, family gatherings... and I’m grateful that I get to give my dad a little bit of that time,” Ivan said.

Gonzalez called his son’s donation an act of love.

The family says the surgery was done through DHR Health's Transplant Program. DHR doctors say patients in the Rio Grande Valley don't have to travel to San Antonio or Houston for kidney transplant care.

Ivan says his hope is to raise awareness so more families know living donation can be an option.