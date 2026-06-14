Sunday, June 14, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
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Sports Video
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FANS GATHER FOR WORLD CUP FAN FEST IN HOUSTON
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Team USA fans took over the Watch Party in McAllen
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Team Mexico fans gather for big watch party in McAllen for win...
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Harlingen's Rickie Henderson signs with Missouri Valley College men's basketball