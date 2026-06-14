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Sunday, June 14, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s

Sunday, June 14, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
8 hours 42 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, June 14 2026 Jun 14, 2026 June 14, 2026 11:02 AM June 14, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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