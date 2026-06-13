Saturday, June 13, 2026: Hit or miss thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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One person in custody following deadly Rio Grande City shooting
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South Padre Island mourns loss of council member Ken Medders Jr.
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New Edinburg light towers will also function as generators
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Harlingen seeks public input on soccer complex renovation plans
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Brownsville splash pad remains closed following concerns from parents
Sports Video
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Team USA fans took over the Watch Party in McAllen
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Team Mexico fans gather for big watch party in McAllen for win...
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PSJA North & Port Isabel 7-on-7 teams hold joint practice in preparation...
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Harlingen's Rickie Henderson signs with Missouri Valley College men's basketball
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Mission city council honors Sharyland Rattlers baseball team for historic runner-up season