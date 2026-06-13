South Padre Island mourns loss of council member Ken Medders Jr.

South Padre Island councilman Ken Medders, Jr. has died, the city announced on Saturday morning.

Medders leaves behind “a lasting mark on the island through his advocacy and commitment to the residents of the island,” the city said in a social media post.

According to the social media post, Medders previously served as a city alderman in the 1990s, and then was first elected to the city council in November 2017.

“The sudden passing of Ken is a great loss to our community. He was very passionate about the island and will be tremendously missed,” South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty said in a statement. “On behalf of the city council, staff, and the community, our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this difficult time.”

Medders was deeply passionate about environmental stewardship and community-led conservation. He also served as a tireless advocate and volunteer for the local Saturday Recycling Program, according to the social media post.

“His hands-on dedication to keeping the island beautiful reflected his love for South Padre Island's ecosystem,” the city said.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. also issued a statement regarding the passing of Medders.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of Council Member Ken Medders' passing yesterday,” Trevino said. “Over the years, Ken became a familiar and respected presence in our community. He cared deeply about South Padre Island and the people he served, and that commitment was evident in everything he did. Rest in peace, Ken.”

Medders’ family will release the details of any memorial or funeral services once arrangements have been finalized.

A special election to fill Medders’ seat has not been announced.