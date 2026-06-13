New Edinburg light towers will also function as generators
The Edinburg Fire Department received six new light towers through a state grant.
Fire officials said the towers can be used for large structure fires, highway accidents, or severe weather. They also work as generators to power tools and city equipment during outages.
The border zone fire department grant covered the $78,000 cost for the towers.
Edinburg Fire Chief Omar Garza said the upgrade was needed.
"The ones that public works have, they're outdated, about 20 years old. They got the big old round dome lights, so they're not really easy to move from one place to another," Garza said. "These are lightweight. Our command staff can move them from one place to another."
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