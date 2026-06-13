Harlingen seeks public input on soccer complex renovation plans

Harlingen city officials want to hear from residents about proposed renovations to a local soccer complex.

The city will hold a community workshop where designs will be available for the public to view and comment on. Officials said they want to know what residents think should be a priority and any concerns they may have.

"If it all goes well, this could be arguably the mecca of soccer," Harlingen Interim Parks and Recreation Director Juan Mendiola said. "It would be a great attraction to tournaments, but at the end of the day, it is for our community, kids, and citizens in Harlingen."

The city says the fields are heavily used, and officials hope to one day host large soccer events.

The city is seeking a $750,000 state grant to help pay for the renovations and would have to match the funding. If selected, the city will move forward with the project.

The workshop is at 5:30 p.m. July 8, 2026, at city hall.