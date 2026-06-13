5 On Your Side: Rio Hondo homeowner left with $38K in unfinished repairs

A Rio Hondo homeowner says she hired a construction company nearly a year ago, and the work still isn't done.

Melisa Martinez says she hired Alta RGV Construction last June to do roof work and remodeling on her home. She says the company expanded her kitchen and laundry room, but the roof still leaks, and a wheelchair ramp hasn't been built.

Martinez says she has paid the company $38,000 for the project.

Channel 5 News reviewed her contract and found no completion date listed. Martinez says she was told the work would be done in two or three months.

"Our stress level is through the roof. We've been arguing among ourselves. It has been very stressful. The work should've been done in two or three months, and it didn't," Martinez said. "They started the project without permits, so that's why it is taking a little bit longer than the period they started. My project had to stop because they did not have any permits."

Martinez also says the unfinished work has made daily life harder for her and her mother.

"My laundry has been on the other side of the house. I had to step down and I am disabled. I am an amputee, so I can't go down the steps. My mom is getting older, and she can't go down the steps," Martinez said.

Channel 5 News reached out to Alta RGV Construction owner Pablo Vasquez. He says the project fell behind because of permit delays, weather, and changes the homeowner requested.

"That project got delayed because of the permits and the planning. It took several months," Vasquez said.

"Once we started, we were working, and we had weather delays, and the lady changed her decisions on the stuff we were doing," Vasquez said.

Vasquez also says the age of the home has made the work harder to complete.

Channel 5 News also spoke with Better Business Bureau of South Texas President Hilda Martinez, who said homeowners should get everything in writing before work begins.

"If the homeowner does not have the contractor write that there will be additional work that will be added when the consumer requests additional work, make sure it is in the contract," Hilda Martinez said.

She also says a completion date should be included in any contract before signing.

Melisa Martinez says she plans to take legal action against the company to get her money back.

"Do more research. I did do my research on them. I did see they have a lot of good reviews, and that is why I went with them. I want people to know they need to do more research," she said.

Watch the video above for the full story.

5 On Your Side is a series of reports by CHANNEL 5 NEWS. It is designed to help you, our viewers, in the Rio Grande Valley. It can be about health, education, consumer issues, crime or simply about solving your problem.

Let us know how we can help. Click here to use an online form to send us your story or email 5OnYourSide@krgv.com.