Brownsville splash pad remains closed following concerns from parents

A splash pad in Brownsville is temporarily closed after parents reported their children slipped and hurt themselves there.

Cameron County Drainage District Number One officials reviewed the complaints and visited Ernesto Gamez Cascade Park. After that assessment, they decided to close the splash pad.

The area is currently coated with slip-resistant paint mixed with sand to help prevent slips and falls. Crews plan to reapply that coating.

The splash pad will remain closed while the work is completed. If weather cooperates, officials hope to reopen it as early as next week.

Safety warnings are also posted at the park. A sign from Cameron County Drainage District Number One states the district would not be responsible for any injuries and reminds parents that children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Brownsville resident Pedro Soto said he regularly brings his son to the park as part of his routine.

"I often come here to the park," Soto said. "For me, it's a distraction for my son because, since he's special, I think everything here is perfect for him — it works as a form of therapy."

He said the closure is sad, but safety must come first.

"It's a little sad that they won't be able to use it. It's unfortunate because those of us who use the services at the park — well, it's a shame they've closed for some reason," Soto said. "It's great that they care about the community.”

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