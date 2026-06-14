Brownsville mail carrier recalls dog attack as Texas ranks 2nd nationwide for dog bites on postal workers

Texas ranks among the top states for dog attacks on mail carriers, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

In the Rio Grande Valley, 10 mail carriers were bitten by dogs in 2025. A total of 358 dog attacks on mail carriers were reported in Texas, making it the state with the second-highest number of dog attacks in the country, according to a USPS report.

This year, USPS wants that number to be zero.

Jesus Alvarez has delivered mail around Brownsville for six years. His route covers about 14 blocks around Southmost Boulevard.

Alvarez says loose dogs are the biggest hazard he faces on the job. In some areas, he avoids delivering altogether.

Two years ago, a dog attacked Alvarez, and he had to take two weeks off work.

"Never in a million years would I have thought that she would go under the fence and come out so quick," Alvarez said. "I had a big gash in this finger and some bite marks over here. I was at the hospital. They told me that I was very fortunate that no tendons were harmed."

Whether driving his route or delivering on foot, Alvarez is constantly watching for loose dogs. He also relies on technology to alert carriers when a dog is reported nearby.

"The scanner thing is something that I was taught in the academy. The labeling that was taught was also in the academy for us as something that we can do to prevent any injury to any of our colleagues," Alvarez said.

If a dog approaches, Alvarez said carriers are trained to use spray as a first line of defense.

"If it doesn't work, we throw the satchel at them, or I whistle or talk a little bit loud or do some kind of noise, and they tend to [go away]," Alvarez said.

USPS says many people believe dog attacks involve strays, but most bites actually come from family pets.

USPS spokesperson Nikki Johnson said the agency acts quickly when a threat is reported.

"We are here to protect our employees, so as soon as we become aware of something like that, we have letters that we can send to our customers to let them know we have a potential threat," Johnson said.

If a dog is not properly restrained, mail may not be delivered that day.

"We'll work with you to be able to pick up the mail at the post office because we definitely don't want our employees to get bit trying to place the mail in the box when the dog is not restrained," Johnson said.

Alvarez said preventing attacks can be as simple as checking fences and securing gates.

"It's their home; they're protecting their home. We're just guests," Alvarez said.

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