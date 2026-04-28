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Tuesday, April 28, 2026: Windy, hazy and hot, temps in the 90s

Tuesday, April 28, 2026: Windy, hazy and hot, temps in the 90s
5 hours 39 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2026 Apr 28, 2026 April 28, 2026 7:51 AM April 28, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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