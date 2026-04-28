Palmview police approved for new cloud-based dispatch system upgrade

Officers with the Palmview Police Department will soon get emergency calls sent directly to their patrol cars thanks to a new computer-aided dispatch system.

When someone calls 911 in Palmview, a dispatcher has to call an officer to send them to the scene.

Thanks to a new system, officers will get an alert on their laptop in their patrol car and head to the scene on their own.

"I think it is going to save us a lot of time, and most importantly, it is going to allow us to become more efficient," Palmview Police Chief Jose Trevino said.

Palmview city leaders approved buying the new program and will pay over $34,000 annually for it.

The city will also move away from a server based system. The new system is cloud based, so it will stay online even during a major emergency.

"This new system is cloud-based, so we will never go offline, and if we were to have a catastrophic event even at our PD they can always go to another laptop to remote in and start dispatching from there," Trevino said.

Police hope to have the system running in the next three to five months.