12-year-old McAllen student hospitalized after vaping substance laced with narcotics on school bus

KRGV file photo

A 12-year-old McAllen student was hospitalized after using a vape pen that tested positive for narcotics.

The incident occurred while the student was en route to school on a bus. Police officers responded to the 14000 block of North 29th Street on April 22 at around 7:34 a.m. after it was reported as a possible overdose.

According to a news release, the reporting party said the student was "unconscious, possibly inhaled something, and was vomiting."

Officers determined while on the school bus, another student shared a vape device with the victim. Upon using the vape device, the victim was seen acting in an "abnormal" manner, according to the news release. After arriving at the school, the victim was left on the bus experiencing an abnormal reaction.

Preliminary investigation determined the vape device tested positive for 50 percent Benzylpiperazine, a controlled substance that has been promoted as a substitute for meth.

The news release said although NARCAN was administered, the victim required transportation to a local hospital for emergency care.

A male student has been identified as the source of the vape device. The student was detained and faces charges, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

IDEA Public Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:

IDEA Quest is aware of a medical emergency that occurred involving a student who allegedly ingested an illegal substance on the bus. As a precaution, the student was transported to the hospital to receive medical attention, and another individual was detained by police. The campus takes matters involving prohibited substances seriously, and any disciplinary action will be addressed in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct, district policy, and applicable state law. As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to share additional details.