McAllen homeowner arrested for allegedly furnishing alcohol to more than 40 minors at house party

Miguel Angel Herrera (Mugshot courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

A man was charged with providing alcohol to minors after McAllen police officers responded to a house party that had 40 to 50 juveniles.

Miguel Angel Herrera was arrested and charged after he was identified as the homeowner of the residence where the party took place.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 11 at around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of North 8th Street.

The McAllen Police Department was dispatched to the residence in reference to a "young male screaming," according to a news release. The reporting party said they could hear people "arguing and fighting."

Police officers responded to the residence and confirmed loud music coming from the backyard and alcoholic beverages being consumed by the attending juveniles, according to the news release.

The news release said officers made contact with the homeowner who denied them entry into the home. Herrera identified himself as the homeowner of the residence at the time of the incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Herrera for furnishing alcohol to a minor. He was arrested on Monday, April 27 and arraigned.

According to Hidalgo County jail records, Herrera was released on Monday on a $1,500 bond.