McAllen homeowner arrested for allegedly furnishing alcohol to more than 40 minors at house party
A man was charged with providing alcohol to minors after McAllen police officers responded to a house party that had 40 to 50 juveniles.
Miguel Angel Herrera was arrested and charged after he was identified as the homeowner of the residence where the party took place.
The incident occurred on Saturday, April 11 at around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of North 8th Street.
The McAllen Police Department was dispatched to the residence in reference to a "young male screaming," according to a news release. The reporting party said they could hear people "arguing and fighting."
Police officers responded to the residence and confirmed loud music coming from the backyard and alcoholic beverages being consumed by the attending juveniles, according to the news release.
The news release said officers made contact with the homeowner who denied them entry into the home. Herrera identified himself as the homeowner of the residence at the time of the incident.
An arrest warrant was issued for Herrera for furnishing alcohol to a minor. He was arrested on Monday, April 27 and arraigned.
According to Hidalgo County jail records, Herrera was released on Monday on a $1,500 bond.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Annual 5K helps students while honoring beloved Edinburg...
-
Heart of the Valley: H-E-B pharmacist offers advice on staying ahead of...
-
South Texas immigration attorneys report pattern of DACA processing delays
-
Palmview police approved for new cloud-based dispatch system upgrade
-
Palmview will soon have AI cameras scanning license plates for crimes