Edcouch-Elsa takes game three, San Benito sweeps Edinburg North
RGV Softball Playoffs
Saturday, April 25th.
Bi-District round (Best-of-3)
Edcouch-Elsa 6, Sharyland Pioneer 4 (Edcouch-Elsa wins the series)
San Benito 3, Edinburg North 2 (San Benito win the series)
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