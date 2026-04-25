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Edcouch-Elsa takes game three, San Benito sweeps Edinburg North

Edcouch-Elsa takes game three, San Benito sweeps Edinburg North
2 hours 3 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, April 25 2026 Apr 25, 2026 April 25, 2026 7:41 PM April 25, 2026 in Sports

RGV Softball Playoffs 

Saturday, April 25th.

Bi-District round (Best-of-3)

Edcouch-Elsa 6, Sharyland Pioneer 4 (Edcouch-Elsa wins the series)

San Benito 3, Edinburg North 2 (San Benito win the series) 

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