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Economedes baseball takes down Weslaco in seeding game

Economedes baseball takes down Weslaco in seeding game
1 hour 51 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, April 27 2026 Apr 27, 2026 April 27, 2026 11:00 PM April 27, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from the seeding game between the Economedes Jaguars and the Weslaco Panthers.

Economedes will play San Benito in the bi-district round of the playoffs and Weslaco will play Los Fresnos.

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