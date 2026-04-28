Economedes baseball takes down Weslaco in seeding game
Highlights from the seeding game between the Economedes Jaguars and the Weslaco Panthers.
Economedes will play San Benito in the bi-district round of the playoffs and Weslaco will play Los Fresnos.
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