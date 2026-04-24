Pump Patrol: Friday, April 24, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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McAllen OBGYN explains gestational diabetes treatment plans for women
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'Unmasking the silence:' Rio Grande Valley VA hosting healing event for survivors...
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Brownsville drivers speak out over longer wait times at international bridge
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$1 billion desalination plant coming to South Padre Island
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DPS recovers stolen jeeps attempting to cross Donna international bridge
Sports Video
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RGV softball Thursday night bi-district round scores
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Nikki Rowe's Sarah Alamilla signs with St. Edward's
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Former UTRGV Safety Elijah Graham gears up for the NFL Draft
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Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith speaks on business-side of UTRGV football success during...
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Small businesses benefitting from UTRGV Football program, report says