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Monday, April 27, 2026: Hot and hazy, breezy, temps in the 90s

Monday, April 27, 2026: Hot and hazy, breezy, temps in the 90s
4 hours 29 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, April 27 2026 Apr 27, 2026 April 27, 2026 7:16 AM April 27, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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