McAllen police investigate shooting that left one man injured

The McAllen Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, April 25, at around 2:13 a.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 4100 block of Expressway 83, according to McAllen Police Department spokesperson Sgt. John Saenz.

Saenz said McAllen police officers found the victim with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The shooting suspect was reported to have fled the scene before officers arrived. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the McAllen Police Department at 956-681-2000.