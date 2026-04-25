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Saturday, April 25, 2026: Very warm and hazy, temps in the 90s

Saturday, April 25, 2026: Very warm and hazy, temps in the 90s
2 hours 33 minutes ago Saturday, April 25 2026 Apr 25, 2026 April 25, 2026 10:21 AM April 25, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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