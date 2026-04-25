Saturday, April 25, 2026: Very warm and hazy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen OBGYN explains gestational diabetes treatment plans for women
-
Brownsville veteran breaks 40-year silence on being sexually assaulted while serving
-
'Unmasking the silence:' Rio Grande Valley VA hosting healing event for survivors...
-
Brownsville drivers speak out over longer wait times at international bridge
-
$1 billion desalination plant coming to South Padre Island