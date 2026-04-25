Brownsville Public Utilities receives $1.2 million to add backup generators at 11 wells

The Southmost Regional Water Authority facility in Brownsville, where BPUB will install backup generators at 11 wells to support continued water service during outages. (Photo courtesy of BPUB)

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board received a $1.2 million subgrant to install backup generators at 11 well pumps.

The generators will be installed at the Southmost Regional Water Authority to keep water flowing during power outages caused by severe weather.

The project is funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and administered by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

BPUB is contributing about $132,000 toward the total project cost; they are the only municipally-owned utility in the Rio Grande Valley to receive this funding.

The generators will allow critical wells and treatment processes to keep running during extended outages, including two reverse osmosis trains.

"This investment strengthens our ability to provide reliable water service when our customers need it most," BPUB General Manager and CEO Marilyn D. Gilbert said. "By improving the resiliency of our system, we are better prepared to maintain operations during emergencies and continue delivering safe, dependable water to the Brownsville community."

The project is expected to be completed before Feb. 1, 2028.