Thursday, April 23, 2026: Foggy morning, breezy day with highs in the 80s
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More News
News Video
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Incumbent faces former TSC student in board trustee race
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San Benito's Freddy Fender Museum set to reopen in June with new...
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Palmview drainage improvement project moving forward
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San Juan city leaders approve first water and sewer rate increase in...
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Holy Family Services Birth Center faces uncertain future after losing federal funding
Sports Video
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Brownsville Rivera baseball takes down Weslaco East to set up district title...
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Playmaker: McAllen Memorial golfer Kai Tamez to make third straight state appearance
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Pioneer kicker Diego Lopez signs with Culver-Stockton College
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San Benito's Brandon Salinas signs to Upper Iowa wrestling
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PSJA, Sharyland, and Nikki Rowe baseball pick up wins in district play