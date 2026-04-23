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Thursday, April 23, 2026: Foggy morning, breezy day with highs in the 80s

Thursday, April 23, 2026: Foggy morning, breezy day with highs in the 80s
1 hour 58 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, April 23 2026 Apr 23, 2026 April 23, 2026 10:55 AM April 23, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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