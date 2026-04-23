San Benito's Brandon Salinas signs to Upper Iowa wrestling

San Benito wrestling star, Brandon Salinas signed his letter of intent to the University of Upper Iowa.

"I always told my dad, in 6th grade, I didn't think anything of it. I played sports to have fun and be with my friends but now it's so cool right because you dream of playing in the next level, but you never know if it's going to come true or not and it actually did come true," Salinas said about his signing.

During his time wrestling at San Benito, he earned over 100 wins and made two UIL State appearances.

This year, he helped his team claim the district championship and placed third at regionals.