Holy Family Services Birth Center faces uncertain future after losing federal funding

The Holy Family Services Birth Center just north of Weslaco lost its federal funding and is now relying on community support to stay open.

The center received around $40,000 a month in federal funding, according to Sofia Aleman, the center’s communications and public relations manager.

That money is no longer coming in after Aleman said the Trump administration changed how federal funding was given out.

The federal funding kept services from prenatal care to delivery free for mothers who need it most.

"It's important to keep this place open because for some people who do not have the funds to birth at the hospital, this may be the only place where they can receive that critical medical care," Aleman said.

More than 8,000 babies have been born at the center. Staff members are now volunteering their time to keep it going.

Catarina Rosel is 31 weeks pregnant and started coming to the center around six months ago.

"Once I had my first orientation here, I was like, 'This is it. This is what I was kind of looking for. I wanted somewhere where it was more like compassionate care but also still quality like professional care,'" Rosel said.

She said the care felt different from when she gave birth at a hospital.

"Not a lot of advocacy for me. I was not heard. I was not cared for or talked to in very calm ways or very caring ways," Rosel said.

Rosel’s future at the center is now unclear.

"It was really disappointing. I'm supposed to give birth at the end of June, so that's kind of when things are really going to maybe close or take effect," Rosel said. "I really wanted to stay open, not just for myself, but to have other women experience the kind and compassionate care that they offer here.”

The center is working to raise $600,000 by June. So far, just 4% has been raised.

"We are working tirelessly to make sure that we have a long-term sustainable plan, and we do not plan to close," Aleman said.

For now, the doors remain open, but only for current patients. New clients will not be accepted until July 2026.

Click here to donate to the center.

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