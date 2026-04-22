Student in custody following bomb threat at Mission High School

A student was taken into custody Wednesday after a bomb threat caused the evacuation of Mission High School, according to the Mission Police Department.

Police officers responded to the campus at around 10:49 a.m. Wednesday following a report of a possible bomb on campus. All students and staff were relocated to the Tom Landry Stadium as local, state and federal agencies assisted with the investigation.

A police spokesperson said officers did not locate a credible threat, and classes resumed after students returned to the campus shortly after 12:15 p.m.

There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time, police said.

“Mission police will remain on site and continue to thoroughly monitor the situation to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the community," a department spokesperson said. “Any individual found responsible for making a false bomb threat will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."