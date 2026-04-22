Edinburg man charged with trying to kill police officers during drug raid now in federal custody

An Edinburg man who was arrested after police said he shot at law enforcement officers during a drug raid in Alamo is now in federal custody, records show.

Michael Cura Jr. made his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday and was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals, according to federal court records.

The federal criminal complaint against Cura Jr. lists his offense as “felon in possession of a firearm.”

As previously reported, Cura Jr. was one of four arrested on April 10 following a raid at a home on Church Street.

READ ABOUT THE INITIAL ARRESTS HERE

Following the raid, Cura Jr. was charged with five counts of attempt of capital murder of a peace officer. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance- cocaine, possession of a controlled substance-crystal meth, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, Cura Jr. refused to comply with officers at the residence during the raid. Cura Jr. barricaded himself in the bathroom of the residence with a rifle and was attempting to charge the weapon after it jammed.

“Investigators observed five cartridges on the restroom floor that were ejected from the rifle as the defendant was attempting to charge the rifle,” the complaint states.

Records show Cura Jr. was previously convicted on multiple charges, including deadly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest.

In 2018, Cura Jr. pleaded guilty to a federal charge of felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 82 months in prison.

Federal court records show Cura Jr.'s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, April 24.