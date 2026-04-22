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Wednesday, April 22, 2025: Stray shower with highs in the 80s

Wednesday, April 22, 2025: Stray shower with highs in the 80s
6 hours 48 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 April 22, 2026 11:02 AM April 22, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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