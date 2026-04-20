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Monday, April 20, 2026: Scattered showers, temps in the 70s

Monday, April 20, 2026: Scattered showers, temps in the 70s
5 hours 48 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 7:20 AM April 20, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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