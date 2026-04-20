Monday, April 20, 2026: Scattered showers, temps in the 70s
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More News
News Video
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Early voting for May election begins in the Valley
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Tax-free weekend gives Valley residents a chance to prepare for hurricane season
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Photographer's Perspective: Finding the right focus for a story
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La Joya ISD invites parents to upcoming town hall meetings on transportation...
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Weslaco museum set to reopen following pipe leak repairs
Sports Video
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McHi Yaneli Rocha sets Area round meet record, McAllen Memorial Boys Track...
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UTRGV Baseball improves to 12-12, takes over 6th place in conference standings
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Sharyland goalkeeper Tatiana Castillo signs to Huston-Tillotson
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Sharyland defensive end Danny Mireles commits to Texas Lutheran
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La Villa basketball star Herlinda Rivera signs with Missouri Valley