Saturday, April 18, 2026: Temperatures drop in the evening bringing a few thunderstorms
Overnight temperatures will drop below average and bring in some rain.
The First Warn 5 Weather Team said forecast models show dry conditions throughout Saturday but rain and a few storms could filer in as soon as Saturday evening in the upper Rio Grande Valley then become widespread overnight and throughout the day Sunday.
Elevated rain coverage will continue all the way into Monday bringing three to four inches of rain in the Valley.
Isolated flash flooding is possible in low lying, poor drainage, and/or urban spots.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
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