Rio Grande Valley school districts announce cancellations due to inclement weather

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Several school districts in the Rio Grande Valley announced they are cancelling summer school classes and extracurricular activities amid an ongoing flood watch.

The flood watch is for all of South Texas and is set to expire on Thursday morning.

A series of thunderstorms is expected to make its way across the Valley starting at midnight Tuesday.

Below is a list of school district cancellations. This list will be updated as more announcements are made.

Edinburg CISD

All summer school classes have been canceled, and all district facilities will be closed on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

District staff will be released at 3 p.m. Monday to allow time for storm preparations

La Feria ISD

The district's ACE summer program for Tuesday, June 16, has been canceled. The program will resume on Wednesday, June 17.

Strength and conditioning and sport-specific activities for Monday and Tuesday have also been canceled.

McAllen ISD

McAllen ISD is cancelling summer school classes and all extracurricular activities for Tuesday, June 16. McAllen ISD staff will be released at 5 p.m. Monday, June 15, and report to work at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Summer Meals on Wheels Program will continue as scheduled on Tuesday, June 16.

Mercedes ISD

All Mercedes ISD summer classes and programs, including summer meals, are canceled for Tuesday, June 16. All district offices will also be closed.

Mission CISD

Mission CISD will cancel summer school for Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

All Mission CISD summer school campuses will be closed on June 16. Classes will not be held, and bus transportation services will be suspended for the day.

Child Nutrition Program operations will be suspended for the day.

PSJA ISD

Out of an abundance of caution and due to the forecasted severe weather conditions, all summer enrichment days and other summer programs for PSJA ISD students and staff scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2026, have been canceled.

Rio Grande City Grulla ISD

Due to severe weather conditions, Summer School and ADSY students and staff will have a one-hour delayed start on June 16, 2026. Bus routes will also run one hour later than normal.

San Isidro ISD

All summer school classes and programs are canceled for San Isidro ISD for Tuesday, June 16.

South Texas ISD

All South Texas ISD campuses and offices will be closed on Tuesday, June 16.

All summer camps, on-campus activities, and state assessments for this week have been canceled or postponed, the district announced.

Weslaco ISD

A disaster declaration was issued in Weslaco due to flood conditions across the city.

Due to the weather conditions, all district activities for Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16, have been canceled.